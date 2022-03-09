Willdan Group (WLDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Willdan Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WLDN stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.38 million, a PE ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Willdan Group news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $206,567.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $56,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,373 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 410.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

