William Blair Comments on Patterson Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. William Blair also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PDCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

PDCO opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,960,000 after acquiring an additional 133,690 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,814,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,610,000 after buying an additional 635,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,724,000 after buying an additional 74,295 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after buying an additional 383,036 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,590,000 after buying an additional 955,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.