Wilmington (LON:WIL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $225.79

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.79 ($2.96) and traded as high as GBX 238.19 ($3.12). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 238.19 ($3.12), with a volume of 1,161,541 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 231.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 225.79. The company has a market capitalization of £208.65 million and a P/E ratio of 14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03.

Get Wilmington alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.38%.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.