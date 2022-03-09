Windward Capital Management Co. CA Acquires 284 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,176,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,232,851,000 after buying an additional 773,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,688,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,408,000 after buying an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,291,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,006,000 after purchasing an additional 289,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.73. 15,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,765. The stock has a market cap of $86.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.21 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total value of $351,695.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $3,497,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,334 shares of company stock worth $17,352,534. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.