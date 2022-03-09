Windward Capital Management Co. CA Buys 587 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 19,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 40,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.01. 219,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,614,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

