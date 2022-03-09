Windward Capital Management Co. CA Purchases 627 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Welltower by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.07. 20,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,518,573. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.24. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

