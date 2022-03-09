Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) EVP Sells $10,826.40 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) EVP Stacy Peterson sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $10,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WING stock opened at $129.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.29.

Wingstop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.