Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) EVP Sells $10,826.40 in Stock

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) EVP Stacy Peterson sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $10,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
WING stock opened at $129.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $187.35.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,801,000 after purchasing an additional 377,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 29.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,527 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,966,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.29.
Wingstop Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
