Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Position Lowered by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 76.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,071 shares of company stock worth $1,341,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WING opened at $129.17 on Wednesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.72.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

