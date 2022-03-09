Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Acquires 333 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth $3,424,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 21.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 44.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after purchasing an additional 29,056 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 17.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $385,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,148. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

NYSE AVLR traded up $4.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.83. 27,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,573. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

