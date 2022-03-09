Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.1% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.25. 328,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,201,916. The firm has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $71.13 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.63 and a 200 day moving average of $95.05.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

