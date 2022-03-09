Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 7,274.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,259 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after buying an additional 802,200 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after buying an additional 665,419 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,718,000 after acquiring an additional 659,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 181.2% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 953,843 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,056,000 after acquiring an additional 614,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,370,511. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.68.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.