Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Has $698,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock traded up $12.94 on Wednesday, reaching $486.40. 164,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,905. The company has a market cap of $457.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $475.94 and a 200-day moving average of $452.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $348.50 and a one year high of $509.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.