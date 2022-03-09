Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 274 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $104,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,274.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863 over the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded up $7.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,665. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $181.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.76.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

