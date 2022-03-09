Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WTKWY. Barclays boosted their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €95.50 ($103.80) to €97.65 ($106.14) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Wolters Kluwer from €97.00 ($105.43) to €98.00 ($106.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded down $6.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.86. 54,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.72. Wolters Kluwer has a 12 month low of $81.16 and a 12 month high of $119.17.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

