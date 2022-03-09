Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

Shares of WWW traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. 5,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,077. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WWW. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 46,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

