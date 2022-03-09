Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on WKHS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Roth Capital raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WKHS opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $597.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

