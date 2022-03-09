Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wrap Technologies were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRAP. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the second quarter worth about $7,933,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 258.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 485,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,830,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,544,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WRAP opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on WRAP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wrap Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Maxim Group downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

