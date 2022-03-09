Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $11.41 billion and $195.86 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42,034.76 or 0.99886154 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00071852 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00021397 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001922 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00017556 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.20 or 0.00259497 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 271,375 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

