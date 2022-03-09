XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.60 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOMA had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 1.39%.

XOMA opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.46 million, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of 0.80. XOMA has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $41.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in XOMA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in XOMA by 276.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About XOMA

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

