XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 19,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $1,083,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. XPEL, Inc. has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 2.07.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley dropped their price target on XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,844,000 after purchasing an additional 901,944 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,674,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPEL by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,195,000 after purchasing an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPEL by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in XPEL by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 113,861 shares in the last quarter.

XPEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.