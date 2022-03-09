Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.08)-($0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $96.3-$97.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.79 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.170 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.45.

YEXT stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.91. 240,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,210. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47. Yext has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yext will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $111,321.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $84,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Yext by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Yext by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

