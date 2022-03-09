YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,722 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

USB traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $54.59. 317,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,050,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

