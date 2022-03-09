YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,602 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.7% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $7.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.62. The company had a trading volume of 208,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,198,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.04. The company has a market capitalization of $382.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

