YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after buying an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 113.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after buying an additional 1,189,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Stryker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,573,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stryker by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $902,679,000 after purchasing an additional 285,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.00.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.18. 36,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,243. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.65 and its 200-day moving average is $263.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

