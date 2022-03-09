YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.0% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. StockNews.com cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

Shares of YUM traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.41. 23,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,541. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.65 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.93 and a 200-day moving average of $127.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.68%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.