YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $1,951,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 12,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 38,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $375.27.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:URI traded up $7.69 on Wednesday, reaching $318.37. 18,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $320.34 and a 200-day moving average of $342.40. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.59 and a 52-week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

