YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fortive by 61.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 109,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,135. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average is $72.36. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $56.28 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $69,584.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

