YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 443 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in General Electric by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.31.

Shares of GE traded up $3.55 on Wednesday, reaching $91.70. The stock had a trading volume of 219,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.89. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

