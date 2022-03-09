Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Loop Industries posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Loop Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOOP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Loop Industries by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Loop Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Loop Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Loop Industries by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares in the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

