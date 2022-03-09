Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Announce $2.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meta Platforms’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.39 and the lowest is $2.15. Meta Platforms reported earnings of $3.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms will report full year earnings of $12.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $16.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $22.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.07.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock worth $1,760,884. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded up $7.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.47. 1,002,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,814,156. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.18. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $186.11 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $537.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

