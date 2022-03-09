Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) to announce $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern posted earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.44. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $142,106.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,130 shares of company stock valued at $642,161. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,303,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,532,000 after purchasing an additional 362,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,778,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,772,000 after acquiring an additional 622,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NorthWestern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in NorthWestern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in NorthWestern by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

