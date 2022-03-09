Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty Two analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $5.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.83.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $219.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.19 and a 200-day moving average of $262.31. Workday has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,199.00 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $29,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,711 shares of company stock worth $109,818,722. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

