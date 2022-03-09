Zacks: Analysts Expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.40. Oxford Industries posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 946.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.90. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $247.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Oxford Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $84.29 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $76.21 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.07. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $194,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 540.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.