Zacks: Analysts Expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $5.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $146.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.92. The stock has a market cap of $355.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

