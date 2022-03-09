Zacks: Analysts Expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Utz Brands posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $300.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

In related news, Director Antonio F. Fernandez acquired 25,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $353,632.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 5,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $89,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 and have sold 44,704 shares worth $746,027. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.77 and a beta of 0.66. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is presently 104.77%.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

