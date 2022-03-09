Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.61 Billion

Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) will report $7.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.93 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $6.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $35.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.70 billion to $36.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $38.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.20 billion to $43.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.58. 38,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,987,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day moving average is $93.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,423 shares of company stock worth $11,317,900. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 35,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 72.7% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 293,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 123,680 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 178,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

