Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Dollar Tree reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $7.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $8.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dollar Tree.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $146.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.64. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $151.28. The company has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.
In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,565,000 after buying an additional 46,914 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after buying an additional 384,777 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $646,253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,233,000 after buying an additional 108,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,318,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,787,000 after buying an additional 2,665,651 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.
