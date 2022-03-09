Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $779.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $779.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $784.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $773.20 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $727.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 28.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DY traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.52. 3,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,869. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 1.53. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

