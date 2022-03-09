Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.32. Eastern Bankshares reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $21.28. 8,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,522. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $17.76 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

