Zacks: Brokerages Expect Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Olink Holding AB (publ) posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Olink Holding AB (publ).

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%.

OLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OLK traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.33. 629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,425. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -26.57.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

