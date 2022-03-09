Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPC shares. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

PPC stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 28,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,063,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,580,000 after acquiring an additional 20,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,253,000 after purchasing an additional 171,279 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,837,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,440,000 after purchasing an additional 322,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,239,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,948,000 after purchasing an additional 42,068 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,435,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

