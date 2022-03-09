Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to Hold

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in a year's time. The stock received a boost following the solid third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat estimates and improved year over year. The results gained from customer demand and improved product assortment, which, in turn, led to strong sales and merchandise margin momentum. The bottom line gained from gross margin rate expansion and lower SG&A costs. As a result, management raised the fiscal 2021 guidance. It also noted that the company kickstarted the fiscal fourth quarter on a solid note. Its store expansion initiatives bode well. However, it incurred COVID-related costs, including extra compensation and safety expenses, in the quarter under review. Higher freight costs and supply-chain issues also remain concerning.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.15.

DKS stock opened at $101.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after purchasing an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,136 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $186,139,000 after purchasing an additional 186,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

