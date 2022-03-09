Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluence Energy Inc. is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc. is based in ARLINGTON, Va. “

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.21. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $70,005,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $20,109,000. Institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy (Get Rating)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.