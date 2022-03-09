Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bridgestone is involved in the Automotive Industry. Their printing system allows for the real time, on-site creation of vehicle registration forms and license decals on blank stock, including the imprinting of the vehicle license plate number on the decal. This on-demand printing capability allows Departments of Motor Vehicles to substantially reduce fraud and theft, increase revenue collection, and reduce personnel, inventory, and facility costs as a result of increased efficiencies. “
Shares of BRDCY stock opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. Bridgestone has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.47.
Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.
