Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) to Hold

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “
RYAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.
RYAN opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $44,481,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.
Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.