Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) to Hold

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

RYAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryan Specialty Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

RYAN opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $44,481,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

