Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) to “Hold”

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

AGTI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agiliti from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.82.

Shares of AGTI traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.40. 11,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,659. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $26.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. As a group, analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $180,354.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $300,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,577 shares of company stock worth $3,649,485.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Agiliti by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

