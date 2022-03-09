Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NERV. StockNews.com began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.90. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31). Analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

