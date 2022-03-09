Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.40. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 68.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.