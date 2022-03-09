Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Given New $535.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $580.00 to $535.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $549.14.

ZBRA stock opened at $383.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.74 and its 200-day moving average is $538.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $380.91 and a twelve month high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 84.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 26.6% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 79,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

