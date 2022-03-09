ZooKeeper (ZOO) Trading 13.1% Higher This Week

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. ZooKeeper has a market capitalization of $7.56 million and approximately $581,927.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,737.72 or 0.06516679 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,944.29 or 0.99841187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00041654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00044469 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 115,968,925 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

